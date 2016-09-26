Harborough Orchestra celebrates English composers

Works by a number of English composers will be played by Market Harborough Orchestra.

The group’s 11th concert under the baton of Stephen Bell takes place on Saturday October 8 at 7.30pm at the Methodist Church in Northampton Road, Market Harborough.

Secretary and flautist Frances Hynes says: ‘The music for this concert is all by English composers.

“It ranges from Butterworth’s sad and beautiful A Shropshire Lad inspired by Houseman’s war poetry, to the comic Pineapple Poll which is based on the famous and well- loved Gilbert and Sullivan operettas.

“Our aim is to provide the opportunity to play and listen to great orchestral music in ourhome town. Our audiences are very appreciative and the players love giving the concerts.

“We aim to appeal to novice listeners and seasoned music-lovers alike.”

Tickets for the concert are priced at £7 in advance from MH Music, St Mary’s Rd, and Quinns Bookshop, Three Crowns Yard, or £8 at the door. Accompanied children at no extra cost.

For further information about the concert and the group email marketharboroughorchestra@gmail.com or visit www.market-harborough-orchestra.co.uk .