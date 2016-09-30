Harborough nightclub lines up top DJs

Market Harborough’s Enigma nightclub is set to welcome a set of top name DJs this weekend as Clubland takes place on Saturday October 1.

The night organised by AGL Promotions runs from 10pm to 4am will see some of the country’s best DJ talent decent on Market Harborough for a night of pure dance indulgence.

Leading the way is Adam White who needs no introduction. Adam was spotted by DJ legend Paul Oakenfold and signed to his Perfecto Records as Paul tipped him as one of the UK’s hottest DJs and producers.

During his time signed to Perfecto Records, Adam worked alongside some of the world’s biggest artists including The Red Hot Chili Peppers and U2 and his music featured in several Hollywood blockbuster movies.

With more than 50 original productions and remixes under his belt and numerous awards throughout dance music, Adam now rarely plays live dates and this is a rare chance to see him in action, so we can’t wait!

Joining Adam will be AJ Gibson who has been an integral part of the UK club scene for 20 years.

His most famous residency where he was one of the three founder members was at the mighty GODSKITCHEN alongside some of the biggest names in the business. He also took part of the International tour for GATECRASHER.

AJ has played every major continent (except the very cold one!) on numerous occasions.

But this DJ is far from a one horse jockey - recognised as one of the most in-demand DJ’s on the circuit by discerning promoters worldwide,

The final DJ is Danny Stubbs. Danny is an audio engineer/record producer, originally signed to Solarstone’s Solaris Recordings with his tracks ‘Waiting For The Horizon’ and ‘Secrets’ ft. Issa.

Danny has received DJ support from the likes of Armin Van Buuren, Paul Oakenfold, Scott Bond, Solarstone, Roger Shah, Bobina and many more with his productions and recently had his track ‘Red Orbit’ featured on Solarstone’s Electronic Architecture 3.

AGL Promotions owner, Andy Gillespie, said: “We work really heard to bring together great lineups at Enigma and I’m delighted that we’ve got threes such great DJs with us this weekend.

“It’s a real honour to have them involved and playing here in Market Harborough. From Hollywood blockbuster soundtracks to a founder member of Godskitchen, these guys certainly know their stuff and will be bringing Enigma to life on Saturday night.”

Advance tickets for the night are on sale now from www.skiddle.co.uk with standard entry and VIP options available. You can also keep up to do with events at Enigma by following AGL Promotions on Facebook at www.facebook.com/aglpromotions.