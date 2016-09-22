Good time Celtic spirit comes to Harborough

The popular barn storming act Govannen will be appearing at the Joules Yard in Market Harborough on Saturday night.

Described by the organisers as one of the best good-time Celtic music dance bands in the UK, Govannen blend jigs and reels with traditional and contemporary Irish songs.

The band will place the emphasis on the audience having fun.

Doors open at 6.30pm with a barbecue served from 7pm to 7.30pm. Live music starts at 8pm.

Tickets for the event are £15 and include a barbecue and organisers say places are limited.

For further details call 01858 463250 or visit www.joulesyard.co.uk.