Get ready to dance hard as top DJs visit Harborough

A huge nightclub event is coming to Market Harborough this weekend as big name DJ’s descend on Enigma on Saturday.

AGL Promotions have teamed up with national dance promoters Revealed to put together a night of hard dance, parrying and some surprises.

Leading the lineup of DJs is the legendary Andy Farley.

He hosts a weekly show on Ministry of Sound on Saturday mornings and has enjoyed a career of phenomenal success on a worldwide scale.

His name is synonymous with hard dance and his influence and impact on club culture throughout the past decade is immeasurable.

He has headlined arenas for Global Gathering, Impulz, 4 Elements, and the biggest annual event in Europe, Dance Valley.

Andy is one of the most repeatedly in-demand DJs at the Tidy Weekenders.

He has just reutrned from recent tours abroad to visit both Australia and New Zealand.

Joining Andy is Global superstar DJ, Amber D. Amber D has spent 13 years as one of the loved and respected DJs and producers in the country.

She’s the two time winner of the Mixmag Future Hero award as well as being a favourite on Radio 1’s Essential Mix.

With 14 compilation albums over 13 years, Amber D is another legend in the dance field.

They’ll be joined by co-founder of RiseUp Digital, Andy Rise, DJ Rick James and DJ Shortfuze who’s being widely hailed as one of the brightest talents on the UK house scene.

Andy Gillespie from AGL Promotions said: “We’re really excited to be bringing some world renowned DJs to Market Harborough.

“This is going to be a great night for any dance music fans, with both Andy Farley and Amber D known for bringing huge energy to wherever they perform.”

Hard Dance UK takes place at Enigma in Market Harborough on Saturday July 29 from 9pm to 4am.

Tickets for the event are on sale now priced at £7 for standard entry and £10 VIP.

VIP tickets include queue jump, access to VIP balcony bar with discounted drinks and a mix CD.

Tickets for the event can be purchased www.skiddle.co.uk.