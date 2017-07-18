Fundraising gig in Harborough

A fundraising gig in aid of Pancreatic Cancer UK is being held at Market Harborough Rugby Club on Saturday July 29.

The event has been put together by family and friends of Andy Nourish who passed away from Pancreatic Cancer in February 2015. Andy was a popular and well-known local Musician who played bass guitar with Market Harborough indie covers band, The Others

The band will headline the night playing indie hits from 70s, 80s and 90s. Supporting The Others are five other local bands. Up last before the The Others is a very popular and up coming young Indie Band, The Albion. They are made up of four local lads in their 20’s who are getting well known in the music scene. They have recently played the Shed in Leicester and Glastonbudget.

The gig also presents Fang Trouser and Black Carrot, The STD’s and Stuart Nourish.

Tickets for the gig are only £5 an can be purchased from MH Music or by emailing tcom57@ntlworld.com

The last gig in memory of Andy was an sell out and raised £2,000 for pancreatic Cancer UK.

The organisers hope this summer evening gig will be just as well supported.

Maureen O’Malley, one of the organisers said “This charity gig is so important for us as a way of remembering Andy, we have put together a great evening of live music and hope the people of Harborough come along a support us."