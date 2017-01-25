Folk duo bring tour to Harborough

A folk duo will bring a tour of a new album to the Jubilee Hall in Market Harborough.

Miranda Sykes and Rex Preston perform at the venue on Friday February 10 as part of a tour which goes across the United Kingdom.

They will be performing songs from their album The Watchmaker’s Wife.

Although not a parable of their personal lives, is most certainly a reflective, powerful and moving collection of tales of love and loss; some traditional and delivered in a way that maintains the dignity of the old songs.

There will be some original material with very modern arrangements. Some songs are covers with a vibrant and edgy feel.

The pair say they didn’t set out to create an album with love and loss as a theme, but in the thick of it all, when they just sat back and let out what came naturally, that’s what they got.

Rex for the first time showcases original songs alongside original material from Boo Hewerdine. Miranda and Rex are as dazzling as ever on their respective instruments – double bass and mandolin/bouzouki.

The duo has kept things as honest as they dare to reflect their live performances. There are no guests; no four-part harmonies; no grand multi-tracked opuses; no bells and definitely no whistles.

Thy are well known for the last 13 years as a central component of Show of Hands.

Miranda’s voice has been described as exquisite and spine-tingling while Rex’s playing style has been judged as exuberant and flamboyant.

Adam Bugla of Harborough based AMGigs said “We are delighted to be be bringing Miranda and Rex to the town.

“We have been able to bring both Steve Knightley and Phil Beer here in recent years and now with Miranda we have the completed full Show of Hands set.

“Miranda will be playing at the Albert Hall in London in April with Phil and Steve and so to have her in our own Jubilee Hall beforehand is a real coup.”

The show starts at 8pm and tickets are £11. They can be booked by visiting www.amgigs.co.uk or visit MH Music Shop.

For further information about the performers visit www.sykespreston.com.

