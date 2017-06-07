Festival fun for all as event returns to Foxton Locks

Offering something for everyone, the Foxton Locks Festival has grown to become one of the most eagerly anticipated events in the calendar and it’s back with live entertainment, toe-tapping music acts and locally sourced food and drink.

This summer sees the festival return for its eighth year and with two jam-packed days, visitors of all ages will be spoilt for choice at the event on Saturday, June 17, and Sunday, June 18.

Trading boats on the canal and locks will be dressed for the occasion, creating a scenic display for passers-by and festival goers alike – definitely one for the Instagrammers! – #foxtonfestival.

Full details of this year’s line-up is extensive with around 30 acts including Room4Music, Unpredictable’s, Hash Tags, The Albion, James Condon and many, many more across the two stages.

For those less eager to don their dancing shoes, a series of arena shows and specialist exhibits offer the opportunity to discover something new.

History buffs can broaden their horizons and learn everything there is to know about the traditional folk art of Morris dancing. Live birds of prey will mesmerise the crowd, there will be historical enactments, while animal fans can get up close and personal with exotic alpacas and cosy up to cute pets.

The arena also welcomes our four legged friends and will be giving proud pooches the opportunity to strut their stuff and compete in daily fun dog shows.

In addition to providing great entertainment, supporting local talent is at the heart of The Foxton Locks Festival.

This year the craft marquee will feature more than 100 of the region’s finest artisans – making it the ideal place to pick up unique gifts, perfect for friends, family or just to treat yourself.

There will be a wide range of food and drink for people to enjoy. There will be a large marquee bar and you can choose from a range of real ale, beers, cider and wine whilst an expansive food village offering delicious meals and morsels is guaranteed to tantalise the taste buds.

For further information about all of the attractions for the event visit www.foxtonlocksfestival.co.uk.