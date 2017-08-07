Family fun for all at HallatonFest

People can hear songs by the likes of Adele, Kasabian and the Stereophonics in a festival designed for the entire family starting later this month.

Tributes to these three performers will be among the musical acts coming to Hallatonfest 2017 which runs from Friday August 25 to Sunday August 27.

The doors open at 5pm on the first day and people can hear music from Colour Colour, The Mocking Jays, The Likes, The Phereostonics, The Hashtags, The Brindley Hunt Duo and Eva Rose.

The second day will see the live entertainment starting at 12pm with music from Little Mammoths, Lois, Adele tribute Katie Markham, Blue Skies in June, Good Rebels, Daniel Giardiello, The Zeb Project, Rock of Ages and Student Daze.

For the festival’s final day, audiences can hear from the likes of The Tin Pigeons, Vanity Box, Kazabian, Ralph Taylor, Half Eight Band, Hattie Whitehead, Alice Howard, Dan Poole and The Singers Club. The music will again start at 12pm.

It is the first time that the festival has been extended to three days and has been designed to give a day out for the entire family.

This is in addition to supporting new and upcoming artists and to raise money for the Derbyshire, Leicestershire abd Rutland Air Ambulance.

The festival has also invited the Singing Club which is made up of individual students from Leicester and Leicestershire striving to achieve musical grades and become professional singers

There will also be a wide range of activities for the children to enjoy over the three days of the festival.

Youngsters can enjoy the inflatable zone, magic shows, circus skills workshop, balloon modelling, music workshops, magic workshops and face painting.

Tickets are £16 for adults for the entire weekend or £8 for those aged between 13 and 17. Those under the age os 12 get free entry but must be accompanied by an adult.

Weekend camping is £15 per adult for the whole weekend from 12pm on Friday to 12pm on Monday. Children’s camping is free but must be accompanied by an adult.

For further information or to book tickets in advance visit www.hallatonfest.co.uk.