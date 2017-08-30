Event held for youngsters at recreation ground in Market Harborough

A music festival for young people organised by young people will be coming to Market Harborough this weekend.

The Somewhere FEST 2017 is being staged on Saturday.

The event is presented by Brickwork Studios, The Cube and Somewhere Records at The Cube Youth and Community Centre, Symingtons Recreation Ground, St Mary’s Road, from 12.30pm to 8pm.

Entry is free of charge and all ages are welcome.

Celebrating the raw talent of Market Harborough and Leicestershire’s young musicians, Somewhere Fest, following in the footsteps of Rock on the Rec and now in its second year, showcases a range of passionate local musicians.

Whether you love rock, indie, urban, dance or acoustic music, the diverse line up of 15 artists across two stages promises something for everyone.

The live music starts at 1pm along with a prize draw, barbecue and refreshments.

Brickwork Studios will also be opening its doors for free music workshops provided by Room for Music and visitors can also find out more about the new community record label project Somewhere Records.

A compilation album of Somewhere Fest artists will be sold on the day to raise money for future events.

All proceeds from the sale of the album will go towards the costs of running future events.

The entire album was recorded, produced, mixed and mastered at Brickwork Studios in Market Harborough.

Somewhere Fest was established in 2010 and was previously known as Rock on the Rec.

It relaunched in 2016 as Somewhere Fest to represent the growing pool of local musical talent with a more focused live music event.

The festival is entirely not-for-profit and run by a team of young volunteers.

For further information about the event including the musicians who will be performing visit www.facebook.com/somewherefestuk.