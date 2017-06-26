Concerts in Great Bowden

A series of six stunning concerts will be crammed into four days as part of the Great Bowden Music Festival.

Running from Thursday to Sunday July 6 to 9, the festival aims to present a high quality concert series and support and showcase young talent.

The festival opens with Mostly Mozart, an evening of Mozart chamber works.

It includes his well-loved Eine kleine Nachtmusik and Schubert’s A Major Rondo, which will feature young violinist Vanessa White as soloist.

While the evening will mostly feature Mozart’s work, there will be one or two other pieces performed.

On Friday there’s a change of style. Musicals take centre stage and items from Miss Saigon, Chicago, The Lion King, Les Miserables will be performed by the Great Bowden Recital Trust Choir in an evening entitled From Stage and Screen.

Saturday sees All that Jazz, boasting some of the top names in the UK’s jazz scene – Bill Coleman with Brian Dee, Bruce Adams, Alex Garnett and Clark Tracey– in an evening of mainstream jazz classics and more.

This year there are two free coffee concerts, Coffee and Chamber Music on Saturday morning at 11:30am and Coffee and Piano on Sunday at midday.

The Festival finale is English Summer Serenade on Sunday at 5.30pm.

Performed by the the Great Bowden Camerata with the Harborough Singers it includes English favourites including The Lark Ascending by violinist and artistic director, Christopher White.

The concert will also include Handel’s Coronation anthems, The King Shall Rejoice and Zadok the Priest, and works by Purcell, Elgar and Warlock.

All concerts are held in Great Bowden Parish Church,

Tickets are available from Welton’s in Great Bowden, and from Moins Chemist in Market Harborough.

They can also be booked by emailing greatbowdenmusicfest@gmail.com, by calling 01858 432182 or alternatively by searching for the concerts at www.wegottickets.com.

Refreshments are available at all concerts.

For further information about the festival and the concerts taking place visit www.greatbowdenmusicfest.co.uk