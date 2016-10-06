Classical concerts come to Harborough

A series of classical concerts will be coming to Market Harborough over the winter months.

The first of these will be taking place at the Methodist Church in Northampton Road on Sunday starting at 3pm.

They have been arranged by the Harborough Concerts organisation.

The first goes under the moniker Blurred Lines and features composer and performers David Le Page on the violin and pianist David Gordon as they smudge the lines between art and entertainment.

They will be taking pieces out of their usual context and, unrestricted by conventional bounds, reconstructing them within the recital situation. Their exciting programme includes Bach, Bloch, Ravel, Messiaen, Gershwin, Dinicu and Scriabin as well as folk, klezmer and music from Hungary and Cuba.

This will be followed up by a winter cabaret event entitled Wind, Sand and Stars on Saturday, November 5, at the Jubilee Hall.

The concert, starting at 7.30pm, is inspired by the French pilot and poet Antoine de Saint-Exupéry.

Visitors can expect cosy candlelit tables, an exquisite weave of music and readings, and some lovely wines to enjoy while you listen.

The penultimate concert will see David Le Page return to another concert organised by the group.

Taking place on Sunday, December 4, at 3pm the show explores the idea of transformation.

Beethoven’s epic Eroica Symphony is re-imagined as a work for solo violin while Paganini, Joy Division and Fritz Kreisler come together as never before in a jaw-dropping circus of tricks and dazzling virtuosity.

The season finishes with The Harborough Collective’s ever-popular Christmas concert by candlelight, The Winter Palace, featuring harpist Eleanor Turner.

This concert is on Monday, December 19, at 7.30pm in the Congregational Church.

Tickets for all of the concerts are on sale now and are likely to be very popular so people are advised to book early.

For more details visit www.harboroughconcerts.co.uk or to reserve tickets email info@harboroughconcerts.co.uk.