Christmas favourites by Harborough Choral Society

A night of popular Christmas carols will be heard at a venue in Market Harborough on Saturday.

The concert, featuring a number of festive classics, is to be staged by Market Harborough Choral Society.

The Christmas Carol Concert starts at 7.30pm at the Jubilee Hall at Market Harborough Congregational Church Centre, Bowden Lane.

The concert stars guest vocalist Adam Pugh, who is a member of Robert Smyth Academy Soul Band, performing seasonal songs.

Directing the concert will be Chris Ouvry-Johns, director of music at Leicester Cathedral.

Chris is standing in for the society’s long time director Anselm Kersten, who is recovering from an accident and will not be back with the choir until the new year.

Seasonal refreshments will be served at the interval and there will be a host of well known carols for the audience to join in with.

Neil Ryrie, chair of the choral society, said: “We are delighted that Chris is directing our annual carol concert, bringing his experience of Christmas music at the cathedral to Market Harborough.

“The audience will be guaranteed a wonderful start to the Christmas holiday season.”

The group meets each Tuesday evening in the town for rehearsals.

The society performs a very wide repertoire of traditional and modern choral music and prides itself on being inclusive and welcoming.

There are more than 70 singers with a wide range of ages.

There are no auditions for anyone wishing to join the choir.

Tickets for the concert are £12 and £10 for concessions and are on sale from Spencer’s Estate Agents in the High Street, Market Harborough, or by contacting Jeff Green on 07736 227736.

A spokesman for the society added that there are likely to be tickets available on the door but anyone wanting to make sure of getting a seat is advised to book their tickets in advance.

For further information about this, forthcoming concerts or details on how to join the society visit www.harboroughchoral.org.