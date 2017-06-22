221 Southampton Road, Portsmouth, PO6 4PY
Mother Kelly’s has been serving up award-winning fish and chips in the region for more than 28 years. With their use of fresh ingredients and high-quality suppliers, the restaurant focuses heavily on assisting the needs of their customers; this has led to the introduction of gluten-free batter for Coeliac sufferers, and preparing meals that are Slimming World-friendly.
02392 219149 | www.motherkellysfishandchips.co.uk
Facebook: motherkellysfishandchips
