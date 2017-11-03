Lee Nelson brings jokes to Corby

He has helped to poke fun at the likes of Theresa May, Sepp Blatter, Simon Cowell and some bloke called Donald Trump, but not Simon Brodkin, or his alias Lee Nelson, will be bringing his comedy show to Corby.

He comes to The Core at Corby Cube on Saturday November 18

He specialises in carrying out stunts which attract national interest including recently handing Theresa May a fake P45 at the Conservative Party conference and showering the former FIFA president Sepp Blatter with money after years of accusations of corruption

He also joined Kanye West onstage during the rapper‘s headline set at Glastonbury, gate-crashed a prime-time Saturday night broadcast of The X Factor, and joined the England football team ahead of their flight to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Visit www.thecorecorby.com to book tickets