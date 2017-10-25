Human requiem by Harborough Singers

The Harborough Singers will perform Brahms’ Requiem at St Andrew’s Church in Lyddington on Saturday.

Earlier this year the New York concert season was bookended by performances of this work.

People even began calling it an ‘anthem for our time’ as audiences found the composition’s human focus, and freedom from angry religious judgment, resonated in these increasingly troubled but spiritually uncertain times.

The New York season opened with an immersive staging of this ‘human requiem’, sung in English, with two pianists replacing Brahms’ orchestra and with choristers in street clothes wandering among the audience members.

It is this version that the Harborough Singers will present.

The concert starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £10 from www.harboroughsingers.com, Uppingham Book shop, the Old White Hart, Lyddington, and the Marquis of Exeter, Lyddington.

The White Hart pub near the church is offering those attending a 10 per cent discount on meals that night.

Diners need to book and explain that they are concert goers.