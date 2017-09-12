History of waterways at Foxton Locks

People visiting Foxton Locks at the weekend will be able to take a step back in time with the very first vintage festival at the venue.

The Foxton Vintage Festival is coming to the venue on Saturday and Sunday.

The event is being run by the Canal & River Trust, the charity that cares for 2,000 miles of canal and rivers in England & Wales.

The festival will bring to life several stories of what it was like to live and work along the canals in the area during the height of the Industrial Revolution.

The two-day family friendly festival will include a wide variety of heritage and vintage working boats, steam engines, a vintage fun fair, local food and drink stalls, craft stalls, boat trips through the locks and costume characters.

Foxton Locks is home to a staircase of 10 locks which enables boats to navigate up and down the hill at Foxton.

Built in 1815 the locks are 200 years old and around 4,000 boats travel through this famous flight each year.

The site is also home to the now disused boat lift which was originally designed to speed up travel by bypassing the locks before it fell into disuse in 1911.

Vicky Martin, waterway manager from the Canal & River Trust, said: “Our waterways are as much alive today as they were when they were used to transport cargo around the country and are a great place to visit as a family.

“This festival will give people the chance to get up close to our canal heritage and discover how important our waterways were in helping to shape modern day Britain.

“Nowadays our canals are places where you can enjoy a much slower pace of life and, as a charity, we’re really keen to showcase all they have to offer to a new generation of enthusiasts.”

Tickets are £12 per car and are on sale now. They can be purchased at www.canalrivertrust.org.uk/enjoy-the-waterways/events/2017-09-16-foxton-vintage-festival.

The price includes parking and entry into the festival. The event will run from 10am to 7pm.

For more information on the Canal & River Trust including how to volunteer and donate to support its work visit www.canalrivertrust.org.uk

