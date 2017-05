The annual Year 13 Leavers’ Concert at the Robert Smyth Academy will take place on Friday May 19 at 7pm in The Max on Burnmill Road.

It will feature many Year 13 students performing solos, duets and group items in a range of styles from the pop, rock, jazz and classical genres.

Tickets are on sale from the academy on 01858 440770. These can be purchased at a price of £5 for adults, £3 for under 19s.