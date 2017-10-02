Frankenstien is alive in Lutterworth

Take a guess at what connects Boris Karloff, Christopher Lee, Robert De Niro and now Russ Crooks.

You might hvave guessed from the first trio that they have played the monster in Frankenstein in Mary Shelley’s classic.

Well now it is the turn of Russ to be resurrected as Wycliffe Drama Group present a new adaptation of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein running from Thursday October 5 to Saturday October 7.

Richard Hill has adapted the novel for the stage and it will be performed at Lutterworth College.

It is sure to be the perfect warm up for the terrifying Halloween season just around the corner.

Obsessed with creating life, Victor Frankenstein succeeds in creating a monster that threatens all he loves and stands for.

This gothic tale, seen as being ahead of its time, explores the dilemma of the ethics of creating life and the consequences of this action.

This famous novel, adapted many times for film and stage and influencing popular culture for almost 200 years, was written in 1817 when Mary Shelley was only 19 years old and was published anonymously in early 1818.

In staging Frankenstein this year, WDG is celebrating the monster’s 200 th birthday.

Russ is no stranger to the dark side of the roles having played a number of similarly scary roles in previous productiobns by Wycliffe Drama Group including produtions of Dracula and ‘Jekyll and Hyde.

The misguided scientist, Victor Frankenstein, will be played by Julian Mitchell with other roles featuring Xander Stone, Mel, Lee, Keith Parkin, Liz White and Ian Gibson.

Bitteswell School pupil, William Winterton, makes his WDG debut playing the dual parts of Young Victor Frankenstein and his brother William.

Performances of the show take place at 7.30pm each night of the three night run.

Tickets are now on sale at Max Electrical, Church Street, Lutterworth or from the WDG box office 07913 880663.

They are priced at £10 for adults and £8 for concessions.

For further details about the show or to book tickets visit wycliffedramagroup.blogspot.co.uk/