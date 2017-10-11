Folk duo taking flight to Market Harborough

A BBC award winning duo will be bringing a concert to Market Harborough later this month.

Philip Henry and Hannah Martin, who together are the Edgelarks, perform at the Jubilee Hall on Friday, October 27.

The pair’s new project takes the roots of their previous work, from the traditional music of the British Isles to Indian classical slide guitar to the stomping roots party of Phil’s beatbox harmonica.

The pair began their musical journey together living in a small caravan in the hills near Exmouth, Devon.

Phil had just returned, Chaturangui in tow, from studying slide guitar in India. Spotted busking on the seafront at Sidmouth Folk Festival by Steve Knightley, they soon found themselves touring nationally, supporting the likes of Show of Hands and Seth Lakeman, and eventually winning the prestigious Best Duo award at the 2014 BBC Folk Awards.

Extensive international touring followed, from Japan to South Africa, Canada to Australia. From recording their first album, Singing the Bones, at home in their living room in the dead of night, they have gone on to produce three more records, each time refining the process and honing their production skills – Mynd, Live in Calstock, and Watershed (which garnered them a second nomination for Best Duo at the BBC Folk Awards in 2016).

Edgelarks, which is both their new band name and their fourth studio album, has been described as their most innovative work to date.

Recorded in May 2017 at Cube Studios in Cornwall, songs burnished by tradition fly off down contemporary paths. Edgelarks - to sing about the margins - is an album about transitional spaces.

Liminal places, people and times, the straddling of boundaries and thresholds; crossroads and borderlands; travellers and refugees; dusk and dawn. It’s about the pause between an old way and a new, the idea that, despite often being places of marginalisation, these are also places of change - and therefore places of hope.

The doors for the concert open at 7.30pm with the music starting at 8pm. Tickets are £14 and are available from MH Music or by visiting www.amgigs.co.uk.