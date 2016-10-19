Search

Festive Gift Fair celebrates its 21st year

The biggest and best Christmas shopping fair is returning to the NEC in Birmingham for four days next month.

The annual shopping extravaganza will be held from November 10 - 13 and this year celebrates its 21st year with a new line-up of live music to entertain you throughout the day.

Christmas starts here with plenty of choice, unique gifts, and a fun and easy shopping day out.

Shopping is made easy at the fair with everything all in one hall and on one level, with a courtesy shuttle service to and from Birmingham International station.

When your bags are full, you can drop them off at the present creche and continue to shop, stop for a bite to eat and enjoy all the great entertainment.

The fair includes 350 stalls overflowing with decorations for the home and present ideas for all – from babies to teenagers, parents to grandparents, for him, for her and even the pets!

For more information visit www.festivegiftfair.co.uk.

COMPETITION: We have 20 pairs of tickets to giveaway to readers.

Each tickets admits one person free of charge on one day between November 10-13.

To be in with a chance of winning, please answer the following question: How many years has the gift fair now been running?

Please email your answer to alice.dyer@jpress.co.uk including your full name, address and daytime contact number.

Deadline for entries: 5pm Friday, October 21. Winners will notified by email and tickets will be posted out. Terms and conditions apply.