Fairy tale concert for Harborough orchestra

Once Upon a Time in a church not so far away, a set of musicians are getting ready for a concert.

The fabled heroes of our tale are Market Harborough Orchestra who are getting ready for their 14th concert under the baton of conductor Stephen Bell.

The concert takes place at the Methodist Church in Market Harborough on Saturday, October 28, starting at 7.30pm.

And there is a good reason for the almost mythological theme for this latest concert as secretary and flautist Frances Hynes explained.

“We are calling this concert Once Upon A Time as we are playing music inspired by myths, legends and fairy tales,” she said.

“Rimsky Korsakov’s spirited and lovely Scheherazade is based on the princess of One Thousand and One Nights who told her husband a different tale each night to stave off her execution.

“Although the name Engelbert Humperdinck is known to many as a famous resident of Great Glen, the name originally belonged to a 19th century German composer and we will be playing the exquisite overture to his opera Hansel and Gretel.

“Grieg’s dramatic Peer Gynt suite, including the famous Morning is based on the Norwegian fairy tale hero and his epic journey.

“We are also playing a couple of very beautiful pieces from Tchaikovsky’s Sleeping Beauty.

“Do come along and listen, our aim is always to provide the opportunity to listen to great orchestral music in our home town.”

Tickets for the concert are £8 in advance and can be bought from MH Music in St Mary’s Road and Quinns Bookshop in Three Crowns Yard. Accompanied children are free but must have a child ticket.

Frances also strongly advised people buying tickets in advance as the last two concerts by the orchestra have sold out.

The orchestra is also looking to hear from individuals and businesses who are interested in sponsoring the costs of putting on a concert.

If you would like any further details on the concert or can help them out, people can email marketharboroughorchestra@gmail.com or visit www.market-harborough-orchestra.co.uk