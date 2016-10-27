Search

EVENTS GUIDE: Market Harborough and Lutterworth 2016

WHAT: Foxton Fireworks charity bonfire

WHERE: Texas Steakhouse, Shoulder of Mutton, Foxton

WHEN: Saturday, November 5

TIME: Bonfire lit 7pm.

HOW MUCH: Adults £5, children (school age) £2.50

OTHER INFO: All proceeds to Focton Scouts, Foxton Tennis Club and Gumley Cricket Club

TICKETS:

**************************************

WHAT: Wilbarston fireworks and bonfire

WHERE: Wilbarston Village Hall

WHEN: Saturday, November 5

TIME: 7pm lighting of bonfire and fireworks

HOW MUCH: Donations on the night

OTHER INFO: Competition for best pumpkin and Guy

TICKETS:

**************************************

To be included on this list, email your firework and bonfire event details to michael.whelan@jpress.co.uk.