EVENTS GUIDE: Market Harborough and Lutterworth 2016

WHAT: Foxton Fireworks charity bonfire
WHERE: Texas Steakhouse, Shoulder of Mutton, Foxton
WHEN: Saturday, November 5
TIME: Bonfire lit 7pm.
HOW MUCH: Adults £5, children (school age) £2.50
OTHER INFO: All proceeds to Focton Scouts, Foxton Tennis Club and Gumley Cricket Club
TICKETS:
**************************************
WHAT: Wilbarston fireworks and bonfire
WHERE: Wilbarston Village Hall
WHEN: Saturday, November 5
TIME: 7pm lighting of bonfire and fireworks
HOW MUCH: Donations on the night
OTHER INFO: Competition for best pumpkin and Guy
TICKETS:
**************************************
