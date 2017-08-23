Celebrating all things rural in Market Harborough

Organisers of the 2017 Leicestershire County Show have revealed the activities and entertainment that will take place across the event held on Saturday, August 26, and Sunday, August 27.

The Leicestershire County Show was relaunched in Market Harborough last year and attracted 12,000 visitors to the 85-acre space next to Airfield Business Park.

Because of its popularity, organisers have decided to extend the original one day event over two days, creating space for a number of new acts for 2017.

Taking place over the summer bank holiday weekend, popular acts from last year will return and new entertainment will be revealed, including a special flyover by a Second World War Spitfire and Hurricane.

“Last year’s relaunch event in Market Harborough was a monumental success,” said David Young, Leicestershire County Show director.

“Some of the activities such as the tractor pulling and a classic car rally proved particularly popular and will return this year.

“We’re also pleased to make some new additions, a particularly notable one is the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flypast.”

Leicestershire County Show celebrates rural life, with livestock and equine classes, exhibitions and demonstrations all taking place.

As well as this, a range of entertainment is planned.

The main attraction for the 2017 event will be the Broke FMX and Freestyle Motocross, a leading motorcycle display that received high praise from attendees last year.

The show will also welcome back Rockwood dog display, a show that ends with an agility relay race between two teams of dogs.

For the first time, the show will introduce a RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flypast that will take place on the Sunday.

Other activities will include the Leicester Tigers’ golden boot competition, Fernie Pony Club Relay and a grand parade to close the show.

In addition to the entertainment, there will be up to 70 craft stands and 50 trade stands.

More details about the activities at the 2017 event can be found at www.leicestershirecountyshow.co.uk.