Artwork appears in Harborough shop windows

During September members of Harborough Artists Cluster will be exhibiting their work in windows around the town.

If you visit Church Street, Church Square, Coventry Road, Adam and Eve Street, High Street, St Mary’s Road, Abbey Street or Manor Walk look in the windows as you go by.

Over 25 artists will be exhibiting their work in over 30 windows of shops, cafes and offices.

This is an annual event and generates a great deal of interest.

Work by members of the Artists Cluster includes painting, drawing, photography, textiles, ceramics and sculpture.