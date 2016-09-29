Top dance company to put on a high tech show on Corby stage

The award-winning dance company Motionhouse return to The Core at Corby Cube on Friday October 7.

Scattered will combine highly physical dance theatre combines with mesmerising digital imagery in a unique interaction between film and live performance.

The show explores our relationship with water as seven outstanding dancers delve into its majesty and savagery, plunging into an ocean, tumbling down a waterfall and sliding on an avalanche to a frozen landscape of arctic beauty.

Performed on a curved floor, Scattered uses projection technology, daring choreography, aerial harnesses and bungees to create an extraordinary world where dancers and images interact seamlessly.

Motionhouse’s Artistic Director Kevin Finnan said: “Our aim at Motionhouse is to produce exciting and enjoyable shows - we want our audiences to be stimulated and moved by our work.”

Scattered comes to The Core at Corby Cube at 7pm. Tickets are priced at £12.50 with concessions at £10.50 and schools or groups tickets at £8.50. To book call 01536 470 470 or visit www.thecorecorby.com.