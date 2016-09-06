Harborough artists open up their studios for event

Arists from the Market Harborough area will be among those opening up their studios for a series of exhibitions.

The NorthantsOpen Studio Trails taking place in the neighbouring county is the largest event in the area.

Artists invite you into their studios to witness at first hand the inspiration and motivation that drives them to create.

Step inside a pottery studio, discuss carving with a stonemason or watch demonstrations of painting, printmaking and traditional crafts.

Many artists will also present their work as groups in galleries, shops, pubs and a host of interesting alternative venues.

Among the artists will be Lisa Timmerman who grew up in Leicester during the Golden Age of Leicester’s knitwear industry.

Having studied art at Loughborough Art College she went on to do a degree in Fashion and Textiles at Bristol Art College. Lisa worked for many years in the fashion industry producing clothing and artwork for international clients.

Since resettling in Leicestershire, close to Foxton Locks, Lisa has developed her painting practice focusing on what is important to her.

She said; “I’m constantly alert to the interesting colours of light and shadow around me. My challenge is to capture the light and the joy in my paintings which can be found in every garden.”

Her studio is open from 11am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday September 24 and 25.

Draughton Studio will host six different artists across the next two weekends working in a wide variety of mediums. Artists include Catherine Matthews, Gabrielle Cornwell, Norman How, Richard Jarvis, Ruth Jones and Sue Dixon.

Alison Leason, Alyssa Robinson, Ann Rose, Anne Bradley, Anne Robinson and Wendy Bates will also display their work at StitchBug Textile Arts at Eckland Lodge on the Desborough Road in Market Harborough. T

hey can be seen from 10am to 3pm also over the next two weekends.

The Alfred East Art Gallery in Kettering hosts the trail’s central exhibition.

For further details about the event and to find out more about the artists visit www.kettering.gov.uk/nost.