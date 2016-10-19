Exhibition of art at Great Bowden

There will be plenty of different pieces to look at and a chance to pick your favourite at an event at the weekend.

The Great Bowden Visual Arts annual exhibition takes place from 10am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday at the village hall. Organisers have said that there will be lots of local art to delight visitors and one of the artists will win a People’s Choice competition. For anyone who would like further details about the exhibition contact Karen Harrison on 01858 463893 or k.are.n@hotmail.co.uk.