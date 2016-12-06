Elliot’s work on display in Harborough

A permanent display by a young artist can be seen at a gallery in Market Harborough.

Elliot Channer, a self taught artist who has displayed his work at venues across the country, will now have his work see at Croft Wingates Gallery.

He is devoted to the wildlife of the British countryside and this is the basis for many of his sculptors.

Born in 1989 in Staffordshire, Elliot showed a passion for wildlife and art from a young age.

Decribed as one of the ‘young stars’ of the international art fair circuit by Belgravia magazine, he is influenced by the animal sculptures of Rembrandt Bugatti and Antoine- Louis Barye.

He focuses on capturing the life and grace of the subject, concentrating on their key features but allowing spontaneity to make up the main body of the sculpture.

Having studied at the City & Guilds of London Art School, he has been a professional sculptor since early 2013.

His work has been exhibited at numerous prestigious venues including the Battersea AAF, the Chelsea International Art Fair, the International Art Fair held at the Royal College of Art, the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club, and the Cambridge and Bristol Art Fairs.

Elliot has also recently returned from participating in an artist in residency at Nature In Art, Wallsworth Hall- recently featured on BBC’s Countryfile.

He said: “My bronze sculpture explores wildlife and equine themes.

“I spend time studying animals in their natural environment, taking photos and making sketches.

“I aim to make sculptures that focus on, and experiment with, movement and energy and capture the character of each animal through my individual style. Each of my sculptures are signed and limited edition.

“I am now privileged to have the first showing of his sculptures in Leicestershire. Among the sculptures available is the dynamic Arabian Stallion, exhibited outside of London for the first time.”

For further information about the artist, visit www.elliotchanner.co.uk to find out more about the process. Visit www.croftwingates.co.uk for more about the gallery.