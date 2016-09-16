Arts Fresco festival returns to Harborough on Sunday

The annual street performers’ festival Arts Fresco makes a welcome return to Market Harborough this Sunday (September 18).

The town centre roads will close from 8am to 5pm as 22 acts from round the world bring a treat to the streets of the town.

Saurus on the High Street during the Arts Fresco event. (MAIL PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER) NNL-140916-125149001

Acts include the Bombay Brass Band, walking trees, a slack rope dancer from Chicago, the smallest theatre in the world and a huge hippo.

And this year, for the first time, audience members will be able to vote for their favourite act in the Audience Choice Award, sponsored by Market Harborough Building Society.

Voting will be done on the day online via a poll on the Arts Fresco Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ArtsFresco, or by using a voting form on the Arts Fresco website at www.artsfresco.com - or by using the ballot box located by the festival information point in the town square.

Nina Thomas, from the Arts Fresco Organising Committee, said: “We believe that the best asset of the festival is our audience. We care about what the audience wants and likes.”

The winners will be announced at special ceremony to be held at the Angel Hotel, Market Harborough on Thursday, October 27, 2016.

A spokesman for award sponsors Market Harborough Building Society said: “We are delighted to be involved with Arts Fresco again this year.

“The spectacular event is definitely a highlight of the town’s calendar and promises to draw people in to the town from far and wide.”

Cllr James Hallam, Harborough District Council’s portfolio holder for community well-being, said: It’s a family-friendly occasion with some of the best street performers around. I hope to see the town packed on Sunday and the local shops making the most of it too.”