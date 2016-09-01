Review: Thoroughly Modern Millie at Kilworth House Theatre

Why go to London’s West End when you have Kilworth House Theatre on your doorstep.

Thoroughly Modern Millie is the latest fantastic production. The storyline was so engrossing I enjoyed every single minute. So did everyone else - listening to the conversations in the theatre.

The costumes were just adorable – bright flapper dresses with the cloche hats.

Millie comes to New York to become the new modern woman and to find a wealthy husband by marrying her boss – which she tries to do but of course falls in love with Jimmy the boy about town.

The set as usual is spectacular – silver art deco style which incorporates all the scenes – well done to the design team.

The office scene full of stenographers tapping away whilst tap dancing with their boss Miss Flannery well known for her elbows is just something else.

Full of energy and fun, bringing back memories of the old typewriters and shorthand.

The whole cast deserved the standing ovation for the input of the entire show.

It would be wrong to single anyone person – well done you brought a happy smile to everyone.

The show can be seen until Sunday, September 11. For more information, visit www.kilworthhousetheatre.co.uk.