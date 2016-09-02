Groove along with Market Harborough Musical Theatre

Tickets have gone on sale for a show celebrating the 80s.

Market Harborough Musical Theatre (MHMT) is putting on Into the Groove celebrating the likes of Dolly Parton, Lionel Ritchie, Madonna and groups such as The Pet Shop Boys, The Weather Girls and Wham.

Not only these, but many more of the 1980’s artistes, will be remembered in this vibrant production.

MHMT are not new to tribute shows. They had a sell out for Step Inside Love celebrating the 60’s and have created many productions dedicated to the likes of Steven Sondheim, George Gershwin and Cole Porter, Rodgers and Hammerstein, and Gilbert and Sullivan.

Into The Groove is the latest and has been devised and is being directed by two very gifted members, Adrian West-Tooms and Katie Scotcher.

Audience members are encouraged to get the leg warners out of moth balls, get your hair as big as you can and groove along to the fun of the show.

Tickets are £10 and can be seen from Tuesday October 11 to Saturday October 15. To book visit mhmt.ticketsource.co.uk.