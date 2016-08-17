80s musical bursts loose on to Leicester stage

Kick off your Sunday shoes and cut loose as the explosive rock ‘n’ roll musical sensation Footloose bursts onto the stage at The Curve in Leicester.

Gareth Gates and Maureen Nolan star in the show which is based on the 1980s hit film that took the world by storm. Footloose the musical sizzles with the same spirit of youth, rebellion and romance.

It can be seen from Monday, August 29, to Saturday, September 3. To book visit www.curveonline.co.uk/