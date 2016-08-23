Harborough band releases first EP

A band formed at the Robert Smyth Academy is to release a new four track EP.

Trilogy will have a launch night of Pocketwatch at The Musician in Leicester on Tuesday August 30.

The band consisting of Adam Marshall, Greg Burns and Jacob Bentley, are hoping the EP will be played on local radio.

Adam, 20, plays guitar, vocals and drums, while Greg, 19 is on keyboard, vocals and drums with 18-yera-old Jacob Bentley on bass guitar.

Although they span three academic years, they met in the rhythm section of the Robert Smyth soul band.

It was through playing in the pit band of the school’s production of We Will Rock You that they worked together as musicians and decided to become a trio.

Greg said: “Starting out as an instrumental three piece we soon started experimenting with vocals and writing our own songs. Being multi instrumentalists we found ourselves able to swap around which helped us to create a rich pallet of sounds; with Adam and Greg swapping on lead vocals/drums and guitars/keys respectively.

“Our first gig was a support slot at The Musician in Leicester in June 2014 where we played some of our own songs for the first time, and started to realise what crowds and critics reacted to and what sounds we wanted to explore.

“Over the next two years we continued to gig and write as each member completed their A-Levels, and finally the decision to record some of the songs that have been several years in the making came about.”

The group have been inspired by new jazz and neo soul artists including Snarky Puppy, Bill Laurance, Hiatus Kaiyote, D’Angelo and Jordan Rakei.

Greg added: “We try to combine with the song writing techniques of John Mayer, Dave Matthews and The Cat Empire. These are just a few of the many artists that we look up to ranging from early jazz like Louis Armstrong up to the neo soul/jazz crossovers of today.

“For the EP we aimed to capture exactly where we are as musicians right now, and also to show the full range of capabilities that the band possesses.

“This resulted in four tracks, two of which were written by and feature Adam Marshall on lead vocals, and two more which were written by and feature Greg Burns on lead vocals.

“We decided not to compromise on length with the tracks, shown by the 5-7 minute lengths of the tracks, as we felt we could show more of our writing without strict time constraints.”

It will be on sale from Tuesday onwards ar MH Music in Market Harborough as well as Spotify, iTunes, Apple music and other music streaming websites.