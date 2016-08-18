HallatonFest lines up a dozen performers

A Leicestershire based band who recently featured on Radio 1 are among a dozen performers at a music festival coming to the area.

The Tin Pigeons and tributes to both Abba and Robbie Williams appear at HallatonFest 2016 taking place on Friday, August 26, and Saturday, August 27.

The Tin Pigeons are a four-piece indie-folk band from Uppingham and have developed a unique and exciting brand of pop music, combining folk lyricism, funky grooves and shimmering vocal harmonies to form an irresistibly fresh sound.

Having caused a stir with numerous sets at Notting Hill Arts Club, Ronnie Scott’s and The Fiddler’s Elbow, The Tin Pigeons are lighting up the festival season with appearances at numerous events.

ABBA Re-Björn is made up of extremely talented and professional singers and musicians who together make the most authentic sounding tribute to one of the greatest and best loved bands of all time.

The tight harmonies, high energy performance, replica costumes and audience participation aplenty is complemented by the authentic Swedish accents to get people up and dancing.

For over the past decade, Tony Lewis as Robbie Williams has been wowing audiences worldwide with his portrayal of the singer.

He has performed all across the globe, leaving audiences constantly asking for more!

Tony’s show covers all of the greatest hits, with a few special surprises, capturing the true spirit of everything Robbie. The show takes you on a journey of the old classics, a hint of swing, right up to date and even a certain boyband.

Other performers include Mia and the Moon, Tantric Specs, Hattie Whitehead, Ralph Taylor, Quigley, Howard Rose, Opaque and Penny Less.

The event starts on Friday afternoon and finishes on Saturday night with camping available.

The festival is raising money for local charities but the main charity is the air ambulance. Camping is available and there will be an inflatable kids zone for the little ones.

Tickets for the festival are available for £10 each for adults and can be bought from www.hallatonfest.co.uk.