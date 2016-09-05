Comedy club brings laughter to Market Harborough

Harborough Theatre will play host to three comedians when Ha Ha Harborough returns.

Mike Newall, fresh from Edinbrugh will be appearing at the comedy club on Saturday September 10.

The other comedians to appear is Dotty Winters and Sean Moran.

The entertainment starts at 8.30pm and the doors open at 7.45pm. Admission is £8 in advance via shipoffoolscomedy@yahoo.co.uk or text 07804 563371. They are £9 on the door.