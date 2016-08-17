Get behind the wheel with F1 star at Rockingham Speedway

People can have a speed drive with a Formula One star at a fun-filled family day out at Rockingham Motor Speedway.

On Saturday, August 20, and Sunday, August 21, one road show visitor an hour will have the chance to win a lap around the famous Croft racetrack with a pro driver in a race-spec Renaultsport Clio.

Visitors will also have the chance of speeding around Bedford Autodrome on August 30 with F1 star Jolyon Palmer.

The Road Show offers go-karting, competitions, games, a treasure hunt and the first opportunity to test drive the new Renault Mégane on one of the UK’s most popular racing circuits.

While you’re driving, you and the family can take part in an in-car treasure hunt, with plenty of prizes to be won.

For aspiring drivers aged 11–17, there are free driving lessons courtesy of the RED national driving school.

To entertain even younger drivers, there’ll be go-karting fun for four to 11-year-olds throughout the day.

Entry is free for the whole family, but you need book your test drives in advance at www.renaultdrive.co.uk