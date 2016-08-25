Market Harborough welcomes top tenor

A world class entertainer is bring an evening of operatic music to the Joules Yard in Market Harborough.

Laurence Robinson can be seen at the venue on Friday September 2.

It is a return to the venue for the operatically trained tenor who performed a similar event last year at the same venue which visitors left.

He is a versatile singer despite his background and uses this as well as his magnetic stage presence to cross musical genres, from grand opera to swing to classical crossover.

He has performed on both the stage and television with some of the world’s top artists including performances with Luciano Pavarotti and Lesley Garrett on Channel Four.

He has also made live appearances with Hayley Westenra and Amici Forever. He has also supported the comedian Peter Kay at his sell out gigs.

Paul Bateman, a producer who has helped with the careers of other classical artists including Russell Watson, Lesley Garrett and Sarah Brightman said: “Laurence is on the right lines to make it to the very top.

“He undoubtedly has a terrific voice”.

Laurence has sung at countless sporting events, including representing the England football team several times and more than 30 appearances at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff for football and rugby finals. These performances culminating in interviews on magazine show This Morning and on GMTV amongst others.

A whirlwind of publicity has resulted in him singing in concerts all over the globe including guest performances on all of the world’s most prestigious cruise lines to great acclaim.

Tickets for the concert cost £15 and include a barbecue.

For further information about the event or to book tickets in advance call the Joules Yard on 01858 or email enquiries@joulesyard.co.uk.

To find out more about the performer and to hear examples of his work visit his website at www.laurencerobinson.com.