Patel aims for Kibworth to carry on where they left off

Sunny Patel admits he has a tough act to follow as Kibworth captain but insists there are exciting times ahead for the club.

Patel has assumed the role of leading the Fleckney Road side after Matt Craven decided to step down at the end of last season.

And, having claimed the County League, Cup and T20 in each of the last two summers it is fair to say Craven had set a standard for his successor to match.

“I’m very excited about it,” Patel explained.

“Not many sides have managed to complete a double treble so it is a challenge to follow that.

“There is a lot of responsibility being the captain of a big club like this.

“A lot of work needs to be done behind the scenes as

well as on the pitch and he (Craven)decided to step down after five years as captain.

“But it was definitely a case of finishing on a high for him.

“I captained a few games last year so people know how I do it.

“I won’t be changing a great deal.

“We’ve got the same side and we’ve got PJ (van Biljon) back as overseas again.

“There is no need alter things I see the same things happening.

“It would be easy to get a bit giddy and go and recruit but we know we’ve got a good

side.

“It will be more about making subtle differences.”

Something Patel will be looking to extend their local dominance in a national one.

They were twice National Club champions (in 2004 and 2008) and that is something they are keen to repeat.

“When I took on the captaincy that was something we spoke about,” Patel said.

“We want to be winning and competing in the national competitions.

“We still want to do what we do and be the best side in Leicestershire.

“We want to do well in the league and cups and try to defend those titles.

“I think it will actually be a lot tougher this year because a lot of sides have strengthened.

“We want to keep the success building but, going forward, we also want to take that to a national level.

“I think they are exciting times for Kibworth.”

The defending champions open their Leicestershire & Rutland League Premier Division challenge this weekend at home to Loughborough Town – the side they condemned to second place in the table in 2016.

Elsewhere, Market Harborough start their summer with a trip to Syston while Lutterworth open up with a visit to last year’s first division winners Enderby.