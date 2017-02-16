Park life beckons for Academy

Welland Park Academy’s under-15 side will play at Saracens’ Allianz Park home having booked a place in the semi-finals of the national NatWest Vase competition.

They travelled to Kent for their quarter-final and returned having beaten St Lawrence College 28-14. The competition – which is one of the premier tournaments in schools rugby with over 1,000 teams competing annually at under-15 and under-18 level – goes to the last-four stage on March 18 when the youngsters will play Dr Challoner’s Grammar School from Amersham for a place in the final which is held at Twickenham Stadium.