Nixon looks to bring back the good times

Leicestershire have named Paul Nixon as their new head coach.

Nixon represented the Foxes across four decades in a highly-successful playing career that saw him lift five trophies at the club and also represent England in One-Day and a T20 internationals.

The 46-year-old has since worked successfully as a coach, winning the Caribbean Premier League twice in three attempts with Jamaica Tallawahs.

Nixon said: “I am immensely proud and honoured to be returning to Leicestershire County Cricket Club as head coach.

“The club has always been close to my heart and I have lived in the city of Leicester for 30 years, so I know how much it means to everyone here.

“There are a lot of good people at the club. We have a lot of loyal members, supporters and sponsors, and I want to bring the good times back to Leicestershire County Cricket Club.

“I enjoyed lots of success as a player with the Foxes. We won the County Championship twice and got to five T20 Finals days in nine years. I’d like to thank the club for believing in me. I know that I can make a positive impact in my new role and I can’t wait to get started.”

Leicestershire chief executive Wasim Khan MBE added: “We are delighted that Paul has agreed to rejoin us.

“Paul is dedicated, passionate and knowledgeable, and has been a huge part of successful changing rooms both as a player and coach.

“Paul will get the very best out of the players. He has a positive outlook, a great attitude, and is a winner.”