Watson makes his mark in Barcelona

Welland Valley Triathlon Club had another busy weekend of racing despite the season drawing to an end.

Guy Watson put in an impressive performance in Calella, Spain where he secured personal best times in both the swim and the bike sections at Ironman Barcelona.

Watson swam 3.8km in the sea, cycled 180km along the fast, coastal bike course and finished with a marathon.

He secured a magnificent overall time of 10:54:41 despite running with an Achilles injury.

Mike Higgins competed in the Oulton Park Autumn Duathlon.

This was an ETU European Sprint Distance Championship qualifier which is comprised of a 4.3km single-lap run of the motor racing track, 21.6km – or five laps – on the bike and finally another run of 4.3km.

Higgins put in a fantastic performance and secured fourth position in his age group with an overall blistering time of 1:08:47, securing a place at the ETU Championships in Soria, Spain in April 2017.

Putting in a fine father-and-daughter performance for WVTri were Charlotte and Jim Chattaway, who competed in UK Triathlon’s Warwickshire Sprint Triathlon.

This event includes a 400m pool swim, 18km bike ride and 5k run around Warwick.

Charlotte completed the race in a speedy time of 1:09:43 coming a splendid third in her age group while Jim had an overall time of 1:11:18.

Alastair Wyldes was racing hard in the Bedford Sprint triathlon and came a solid 13th overall and second in his age group.

His overall time was a pleasing 1:14:54, and made an enjoyable change to his full Ironman distance and ultra distance races.

Clocking up miles on the bike this weekend were Steve Ashman and Graham Garratt who both enjoyed the autumnal sunshine while participating in the Arrivederci Sportive.

The event left and returned to Rutland Water taking in 103 miles of the Rutland, Northamptonshire and Leicestershire countryside in the meantime.

They particularly enjoyed the feed stations offering cakes and sandwiches as they burned up over 3,000 calories on the ride.

