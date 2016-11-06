Trio of professionals are helping out the next generation

Golf professionals Zoe North (Lutterworth), Kym Larratt (Kibworth) and Katie Tebbet (Rothley Park) spent a day coaching and inspiring a group of emerging golfers.

Among the girls taking part were Claire Keogh (Kibworth) and Francesca Brimm (Glen Gorse).

It was the first event of the kind and Golf Union president Anita Higginson hopes it will not be the last.

She explained: “All three professionals had played in club and county golf and gone on to progress their careers in the game in different ways from where our girls are now.

“Both Kym and Katie, for example, have played on the Ladies European Tour.

“We felt the opportunity to work with these three would provide not only excellent role models, but also they would be inspirational for the youngsters.”

The professionals held small group sessions with the girls on a variety of topics around the short game and discussed issues such as preparation for a competition, warming up and risk reduction.

Then the girls played with the pros who offered them more help and advice on club selection, course management, how to play tricky shots, but most important of all, how to have fun and enjoy your golf.

Michael Reed, Craig Shave and Neil Parker all shot two-under-par rounds in the County Golf Alliance tournament at Lingdale to tie for first place with their 38-point hauls.

Reed and Glen Gorse amateur Cameron Hallam scored 44 to tie top overall in the four-ball, better-ball event but had to settle for second on Alliance rule.

Jane Burley, Gloria Raven, Shirley Percival amassed 84 points to win Market Harborough ladies section three-ball am/am.

There was a tie on 80 points between Andrea Pickering, Myra Burrows and Jenny Westaway who were second on local rule from Viv Ward, Do Sharman and Vicky Richardson.