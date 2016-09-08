The best yet from 100-per-cent Arrowsmith

Reuben Arrowsmith made it seven wins out of seven in his professional career when he clinically dispatched Marcin Cybulski.

The 20-year-old super-welterweight from Market Harborough produced probably the best performance of his fledgling career.

He looked very sharp countering off the front foot and floored his Polish opponent twice on the way to a second-round stoppage.

The encounter was scheduled for six three-minute rounds.

Arrowsmith has now had back-to-back stoppages after starting his professional career with five straight points wins.

And as in his previous fight, it was body punches

that brought about the early finish.

Cybulski touched down twice in the second from the same punch – a short, fast left uppercut to the solar plexus – and was under fire on the ropes when the referee stepped in.

Arrowsmith, who is trained by former world champion Ricky Hatton, had earlier won the first round at Walsall Football Club’s Bescot Stadium with all the judges going in his favour.

The performance showed he is adding power to his already-impressive speed and, by flooring a second successive opponent, he sent out a message to future challengers that his levels are only going up.