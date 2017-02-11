Reuben’s training harder than ever for big test

Reuben Arrowsmith has been working harder than ever in the build-up to his toughest fight so far.

The Market Harborough man faces Ryan Toms for the vacant super-welterweight British Classic Challenge belt at the Fenton Manor Sports Complex on February 18.

It will be a difficult test against an extremely experienced operator at domestic level and Arrowsmith knows he will need to be at his best if he is to make it nine wins out of nine in his fledgling professional career.

“As soon as you turn pro you want a belt around your waist and boxing for my first has given me a real boost in training,” the 20-year-old said.

“I always train hard but knowing I’ve got this fight has added that little bit extra dedication and it’s taken me to a different level.

“Ryan Toms is my best opponent to date. He comes for a fight and he doesn’t lie down.

“He’ll be travelling to Stoke to take the title and my unbeaten record. I can’t let that happen.

“He’s getting on a bit now, but he’s faced the best at the weight and he’s had plenty of notice so I know he’ll be training hard himself for this fight and will want to be at his best. I know I’m at my best so I say bring it on.

“My main goal for 2017 is to win the Midlands Area title.

“I want to win this title, fight for the area title this year and then go on from there to the English and beyond. I’m looking too far ahead, but I think the sky is the limit.”

The February 18 card is entitled ‘Time to Shine’ and is hosted by Hatton Boxing.