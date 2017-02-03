Reed flies around the Brabazon course to finish top professional

Michael Reed from Glen Gorse finished top professional when he played in his first-ever tournament at The Belfry over the world-famous Brabazon course.

Reed was competing in a PGA Midland Winter Series Open and shot a one-under-par 71 and his 37 points saw him lead the way.

His card included five birdies and he said: “I really enjoyed playing the course, although on the day it was quite wet after so much rain.

“It was a stiff test, so I

was very pleased to win, especially as it was such a strong field.

“I have been working very hard on my game throughout the winter, so am looking to be well prepared for a busy season ahead.”

Kibworth had been due to host the County Golf Alliance meeting last week, but it had to be cancelled because of the freezing weather.

It was a blow for Alliance officials and members keen to be back in action after the start of the second half of their season a week earlier at Market Harborough.

Hopes are high that action can resume today (Thursday, February 2) at Beedles Lake.

A three-division medal at Cold Ashby saw James

Gibson (5) head division one with his net 69, with Ashley Hammond (7, net 70) runner-up and a tie on net 71 resolved on local rule which saw Jamie Kerr (6) third, Jack Hall (3) fourth.

Gary Payne (12, 66 net) led division two from two tied on net 67 – Derek Bott (12) and Stephen Bull (16).

David Eason (17), with net 63, topped division three from Fraser Bennett (19, net 64) and Michael Callaghan (18, net 68).

This put Eason top overall from Bennett and Payne.

The club’s lady members have had two competitions. Lynne Thomas won the Jokers with her 23 total ahead of W Owen (22) second, and Ruth Sleigh (21) third.

Carolyn Jones (26, 15pts) won a ladies 9-hole Stableford competition.

Ray Briggs is Cold Ashby’s 2017 senior captain.

This section is for golfers over the age of 55 and there is general play on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays starting at 9am. for which a draw is made in the clubhouse.

Inter-club senior matches start in April and run through until November, as well as medal and Stableford competitions. A Senior Golfer of the Year Trophy is also at stake for this section.