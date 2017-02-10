Kilworth sees its new captains spring into action at drive-in

Stuart Edwards, Sarah Smith and Alan Jacques are the new captains at Kilworth Springs.

They have all driven into office in traditional style.

A team competion was held as part of their drive-in celebrations and this was won by Craig White, Suzanne Burgess, Susan Wenlock and Dave Wenlock with their total of 90 points.

Three Market Harborough members finished high on the leaderboard of a Seniors Winter Open tournament at Kilworth Springs.

Chart-topper was Neil Radford (Wishaw) with his 40-point tally, three clear of a trio tied on 37 – including two from Harborough.

On local rule Hinckley’s Ian Gunn took second from Graham Lightfoot and his Harborough club-mate Anthony Pickering.

There was also a tie on 36 points which saw Northampton’s Mervyn Robertson finish fifth on countback from Harborough’s Brian Prior.

These popular, regular Stableford competitions attract golfers from a wide area – from the county and further afield.

The professional individual winner of a County Alliance tournament was another Reed – this time Glen Gorse head professional Richard.

His brother – and assistant – Michael has been having a good season in these events, and he took third.

Richard notched 39 points including six birdies.

This is his second Alliance win of the season. His previous top spot came in the first half of the campaign – at Park

Hill.

He was two points clear of current Order of Merit leader, Jon Williamson (Birstall) who finished runner-up.

Ollie Booth (Scraptoft) and Bob Larratt (Kibworth) were tied on 35 in fourth.

Overall winners of the better-ball Stableford were Kibworth pair Nick Prentice and Thomas Nimmo.

They tied on 44 with Kevin Pearson (Park Hill) and Mick Tait (Lingdale) with Scraptoft’s Kenny Johnstone and Mick Greasley third.

Booth and Scraptoft amateur Martin Hallwon the pro/am section award with Dennis Bingham and Erik Vitols (both Scraptoft) the am/am prizewinners.

Williamson has 44 points to head the OoM from Michael Reed 40, Matthew Cort (Beedles Lake) 35 and Richard Reed 32.

Both Cort and Craig Shave (Whetstone) missed this Alliance meeting.

They were competing in Portugal in a 72-hole pro/am which Shave won with Cort runner-up.

The 2017 team captains have been named at Market Harborough.

They are Lee Wenlock (scratch team), Chris Weir (B team league), Andy Wilson (B team social) and Simon Lindley (C team).

Members who are interested in representing the club in any of the sides are asked to check the fixture board in the locker room and make contact with the appropriate captain.