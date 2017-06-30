It is a Dusseldorf adventure for WVTri’s international trio

Three Welland Valley Triathlon Club members joined a squad of over 300 Great Britain athletes in Dusseldorf to attend the ETU Sprint Triathlon Championships 2017.

Emma Bush, Kate Southorn and Unity Hamilton Harding all qualified last summer at the Peak District Triathlon, held at Chatsworth House Estate.

They each secured a place to be one of 20 GB athletes in their individual age groups.

After months of training and preparation, the WVTri ladies arrived at Düsseldorf ready to race and represent their country.

The opening early morning mass-start swim of 750m took place in the River Rhine and was a boisterous and rough start to the race.

After exiting the water up a steep ramp, they mounted their bikes and completed a four-loop, 20.8km bike ride through the streets of the city.

The final 5km run was fast and flat, and attracted large cheering crowds, in a country where triathlon is hugely popular.

Bush finished in an overall time of 1:24:54, closely followed by Southorn 1:27:41 and Harding 1:31:02.

A large group from the club travelled to Llanberis in North Wales to attend a brand new multi-sport event.

LoveSwimRun is an event gaining popularity and consists of back-to-back swimming and running, covering 16.5km in total in the Snowdonia National

Park.

Created in Sweden and designed to hop from island to island, this sport is unlike traditional aquathlons.

Swimrun involves multiple legs of each discipline and you have to race self-sufficiently – you swim and run in the same gear and carry everything you need for the race from start to finish.

Race competitors either enter as pairs and must stay together, or as individuals.

The event consisted of four runs and four swims, the longest being an 8.5km run gaining elevation of 260m through the slate mines with the longest swims just over 1km in Lake Padarn.

Coming home third overall and as first pair were Ben Smith and Brian Corcoran in a blistering time of 2:12:22.

They were followed by Graham and Nicky Garratt 2:56:32, Darren Thoirs and Kenny Anderson 3:18:01, Sue Henley and Carol McDade 3:58:42 and Mandy Blackman and Liz McIndoe 5:08:12.

Closer to home, Mike Higgins had a successful time at the St Neots Sprint Triathlon, finishing first in age group and sixth overall.

The race consisted of a 750m swim in the River Great Ouse, a 23.9km bike leg and a final run of 5km.

Higgins overall time was 1:15:59.

Louise Perry also had a podium finish, coming first in age group at the Cholmondeley Castle Super Sprint Triathlon, Cheshire in an overall time of 1:18:06.