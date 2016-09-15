Gray grabs some national glory as Rutland challenge is conquered

Welland Valley Triathlon Club members were among the 1,000 triathletes at Rutland Water as it hosted the Vitruvian middle distance triathlon in extremely challenging weather conditions.

The race is a 1.9km swim, a two-loop hilly ride totalling 85km and a final run of 21km.

First home for WVTri in a magnificent time of 4:22:42 was Mark Gray, winning the Triathlon England National Championship in his age group.

Adam Wright (4:56:12) and Ben Smith (5:02:51) both put in really strong performances followed by Steve Parks (5:38:11), Craig Tough (5:54:23) and Jonathan Greaves (6:17:48).

Taking advantage of perfect racing conditions on the South Coast were WVTri members competing in Weymouth’s Ironman.

First home for the club in the Ironman 70.3 middle distance triathlon (1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike and a half marathon) was Gemma Royles in a blistering time of 5:25:53, securing a personal best and eighth in age group with a dominant bike leg.

Tim Cooke put in a magnificent swim and secured a personal best of 5:41:05, followed by Stuart Warren (5:51:13).

Graham Garratt (6:09:13) and Nicky Garratt (6:27:19, eighth in age group) both made their debut at this distance.

Competing in the full Ironman was Kamil Chichon who secured an amazing time of 12:02:47 in a race double the distance of the Ironman 70.3.

The Brutal Extreme Triathlon held at Llanberis, North Wales saw Alastair Wyldes securing a superb eighth place overall.

He did the two-mile swim in Lake Padam, 112-mile bike ride up challenging hills and the marathon around mount Snowdon in a time of 14:14:15.

Cotswold Water Park was the beautiful setting for Brian Corcoran’s age group win and ninth overall in the standard distance triathlon of 1500m swim, 41km fast-and-flat bike leg and 9km muddy, off-road run with an impressive time of 2:16:28.

Husband and wife duo Stuart and Cara Rees braved torrential rain during their sprint triathlon at Stanwick Lakes, and both secured eighth age group positions during the 750m lake swim, 23km bike ride and 5km run with times of 1:26:00 and 1:50:24 respectively.

Matthew Peleszok ran a fine race in the Great North Run securing a time of 1:29:18.