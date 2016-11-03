Friendships are put to one side as seconds beat thirds

Market Harborough second-string ladies team had an excellent 6-0 league win – over their own third team.

It was the first time they had met in the league and any friendships from off the pitch were soon put to one side.

Rachel Tidmarsh broke the deadlock with a lovely angled shot as the seconds began to gain possession but the thirds were solid in defence with Dee Hardwick making many fine saves in the goal.

The second goal came from Sophie Millett who flicked in the ball from a well-worked short corner and that is the way it stayed until half-time.

After the break the third goal was slotted home by Jessie Kellett and she slipped in another goal soon after to extend the lead.

Two more goals were scored in quick succession as Jane Herridge added her name to the list before Kellett struck again for her hat-trick.

Overall it was a fantastic win for the seconds with the squad working together well and creating some quick passing moves.

Elsewhere the men’s team lost 1-0 at home to Ashby while the seconds won by the same margin away to Coventry & North Warwickshire 2nd

Going into the break at half-time the deadlock was yet to be broken.

The turning point of the game came 15 minutes into the second half.

Starting with a run by Ben Sleeman into space, two or three swift interchanges later found Ben Langdown unmarked at the top of the ‘D’ and he drilled the ball into the back board for the game’s only goal.

The third team had a far less enjoyable time as they lost 8-0 away to North Notts 3rd.