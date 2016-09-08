Faultless Anderson helps County to title

Leicestershire & Rutland beat Lincolnshire 7-5 at Market Harborough to seal the Anglian League Championship.

Martin Anderson – from the host club – Jevann Parmar and Luke Burrows all scored full points in the match.

Three trophies were at stake at Market Harborough in a medal round and two of them went to Ken Bonser.

He also had the best gross score, a 76, on his way to winning the Grangers Tankard with net 68 after a tie with Steve Walpole.

Bonser also led the Veterans trophy.

Market Harborough lady members played an am/am on a trip to Spalding.

It was won by Viv Ward, Vicky Richardson, Do Sharman and Rose Curnoe with their haul of 92 points.

Helen Perry, Angela Allington, Chris Pollock and Madeleine Holliman won the front nine award with 47 and the back nine winners with 40 were Myra Burrows, Janet Mander, Sally Lax and Andrea Pickering.

Back home, Perry’s net 72 won the silver division of a club medal with Liz Harris first in bronze A and Jackie May in bronze B.

Marion Timms was the Plowman Bowl qualifier.

Matti Ward (12) won the Claxton Cup with 33 points.

It kept it in the family as his twin brother Sam has won it for three consecutive years.

A four-division Stableford tournament at Kibworth saw Will O’Brien take the scratch prize.

Callum Jarman (7) won Division One after a three-way tie on 38 points while Alan Cook (15) topped Division Two with 43.

Dean Griffin (19, 43) and Michael Davey (26, 40) took three and four.

Sonja Reid’s 39 won the Corral Cup.

Zack Bevins and Andrew Skerratt’s net 58 won a men’s open at Lutterworth by one.